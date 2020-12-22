The Members of Parliament's action comes after numerous protests by supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in some parts of the country.

Supporters of the party have been hitting the streets to protest the results of the parliamentary and presidential elections.

Holding placards with various messages against the EC, the aggrieved NDC supporters chanted 'No Mahama, no peace'.

The supporters want the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa to declare the results in favour of John Mahama because they claim the EC rigged the elections.

The NDC has been vehemently contesting the results of the December 7 general election which saw the NPP presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner.

The results were declared without that from Techiman South, an area whose figures were under contention.

NDC MPs

The Chairperson of the EC said the outstanding number of votes from the constituency will make no significant difference even if it’s added to that of the NPP’s closest contender, John Mahama of the NDC.

The NDC believes they won the Techiman South Constituency but the Returning Officer had declared the results in favour of the Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, who is also the Deputy Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development.