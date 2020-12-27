He said Ghana continues to be a beacon of democracy to the world after remaining united following the polls.

"We in Ghana have a good reason to be thankful to God for how far he has brought".

"Our nation is united and at peace.

"We continue to be a beacon of democracy to the world, having conducted a transparent, free, fair, credible, and safe election," the President said in a message to Ghanaians.

Out of the 13,119,460 total valid votes cast, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) polled 6,730,587 votes, representing 51.302 percent.

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), polled 6,213,182 votes, representing 47.359 percent.

John Mahama has long rejected the results as "fraudulent".

He said he was unwilling to accept it, describing it also as "fictionalised results of a flawed election."

He said the party will take "all legitimate steps to reverse this travesty of justice."