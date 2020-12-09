In his thank-you speech to Ghanaians after securing a second term in office, he wished the survivors, some of whom sustained various degrees of injuries, a speedy recovery.

His reactions come after two people have been confirmed dead at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital while an unspecified number of people are also said to have sustained gunshot wounds following a shooting incident at the Techiman South constituency.

The deceased, whose names are yet to be revealed, were hit by stray bullets when the police and military officers deployed to ensure law and order fired several warning shots to control the crowd following the announcement of the parliamentary election results.

There had been tension brewing at the collation centre since yesterday morning following a disagreement in the outcome of the parliamentary results.

Supporters of both the NPP and the NDC hit the streets of Techiman to celebrate even when the EC had not declared the winner of the contest.

The misunderstanding ensued over the results when it was declared that the NPP's Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah had won against Beyere of the NDC.

Both candidates had earlier declared themselves winners.

Following the firing of shots, two people who got seriously injured were rushed in an ambulance to the Techiman Holy Family Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival.