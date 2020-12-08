The incumbent MP who alleged that he and his family had been attacked earlier was escorted by the Ghana Police, his lawyer Lesley Anim explained.

According to Nii Lante’s lawyer, the police said they were taking him to the Central Police Station. His arrest was alongside some of the boys he had been working with on Election Day.

“I am not sure about the number but the boys working on his collation … about four or five of them have been arrested,” Lawyer Anim said about the arrest made in the early hours of Tuesday.

“We are going to the police station to make sure we sort this out. He had been attacked and there had been gunshots and they are accusing him of firing the guns. But it’s total falsehood and we are going to fight it.

“He can’t be intimidated on an election day and we are going to make sure that justice is done.”