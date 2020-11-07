The former president has called for a debate between his successor several times to settle the confusion about whose administration has a better track record on the management of the economy and infrastructure development.

According to him, such an event will help the electorate make informed choices in the December election.

However, President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP have not taken up the challenge, with the latter flatly rejecting the call.

Well, it appears John Mahama is bent on having the debate as he has urged his contender to reconsider his decision not to face him in a debate, saying it is still not too late.

Mahama made the latest call on Friday while addressing party supporters at Atimpoku as part of his four-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region.

He cited the ongoing construction of the Tema-Akosombo railway line as one of the reasons the debate between him and the president is still important.

Mr. Mahama claimed that the project is a product of his administration following an agreement that he personally brokered with the Government of India.

“When we were in government, I traveled to India to meet the Prime Minister to get him to help us construct the railway line from Tema to Akosombo to ease the congestion on our roads, and the agreement was signed and funding secured. But the project did not start until we left office.

“And that is why the debate between myself and president Akufo-Addo is important to settle all these issues but they said they won’t come; it is still not too late for him to accept to debate me,” he said.

The ex-president also seized the opportunity to wish all farmers well as the day marked the National Farmers’ Day.

He promised that his next government will implement policies to transform the agriculture sector.

He also touched on the Akosombo textile industry which he again promised to revive to help create jobs and boost the local economy if re-elected.

He urged the locals to vote for the NDC so that they can enjoy Free Primary Healthcare as well as Free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Free T-VET) and state-sponsored National Apprenticeship Programme to empower the youth with employable skills.