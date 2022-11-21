Election petition against NDC MP over dual citizenship dismissed

The court presided by Justice Dr. Richmond Osei Kyere dismissed the petition and declared the MP eligible on grounds that she lost her Ivorian citizenship at the very time she acquired her Ghanaian Citizenship.

Earlier, the commercial division of the High Court issued the warrant for the lawmaker to be arrested for disrespecting the law court over dual citizenship.

The presiding judge, Her Ladyship Sedina Agbemeve, said the warrant was issued because Dorcas Affo-Toffey failed to produce evidence of the renouncement of her Ivorian citizenship.

During the trial, the court ordered the NDC MP to produce documents that back her claims that she renounced her Ivory Coast citizenship before contesting as a Member of Parliament in Ghana.

Pulse Ghana