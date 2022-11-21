RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Election petition against NDC MP over dual citizenship dismissed

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Sekondi High Court has dismissed the parliamentary election petition against the Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey.

Jomoro MP, Dorcas Affo-Toffey
Jomoro MP, Dorcas Affo-Toffey

The court held that Dorcas Toffey was validly elected by the good people of Jomoro and qualifies to be in parliament.

Recommended articles

The court presided by Justice Dr. Richmond Osei Kyere dismissed the petition and declared the MP eligible on grounds that she lost her Ivorian citizenship at the very time she acquired her Ghanaian Citizenship.

Earlier, the commercial division of the High Court issued the warrant for the lawmaker to be arrested for disrespecting the law court over dual citizenship.

The presiding judge, Her Ladyship Sedina Agbemeve, said the warrant was issued because Dorcas Affo-Toffey failed to produce evidence of the renouncement of her Ivorian citizenship.

During the trial, the court ordered the NDC MP to produce documents that back her claims that she renounced her Ivory Coast citizenship before contesting as a Member of Parliament in Ghana.

NDC MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey
NDC MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey Pulse Ghana

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, however, challenged the ruling by the Sekondi High Court asking her to produce evidence of her renounced dual citizenship in court.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

NDC flag

Here are all the winners and losers in the NDC regional elections

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Who do you think you are? - Majority Leader slams Gabby Otchere-Darko

Lawyer-Evans-Amankwah-NDC1

I spent over GH¢1million but lost the election – NDC lawyer reveals, says no regret

Ken Ofori-Atta

Ghana’s debt shot up from GH¢120bn to GH¢450bn in the last 6 years