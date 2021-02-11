This comes after the seven-member panel of Apex court hearing the election petition headed by the Chief Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah dismissed a motion seeking for the EC chairperson to mount the witness box.

Tsatsu Tsikata said "We will now seek your Lordship’s permission to reopen our case in order to issue a subpoena on the chairperson of the EC.

"My Lords, we know that we can issue a subpoena without leave but since we have closed our case on the assumption that she will be (in the witness box)…we intend to file a formal motion."

The Chief Justice responded to Tsikata to file a formal motion on the issue.

"Counsel it is a court of record, so like you have rightfully pointed out, you come with a formal motion, you will be heard," he said.