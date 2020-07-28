The move by the EC is to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Chairperson of the EC, Mrs. Jean Mensa, made this known at a press briefing dubbed "Let the Citizens Know" and said, "The nomination forms will be made available on our website and so candidates no longer have to come to pick up their forms at our offices before filing; they simply have to visit our websites and download them."

Jean Mensa

She stated that the guidelines for nominations would be available on the website of the EC for political parties and candidates to access.

Though she did not state the date for the opening for the nominations, she said "we will communicate the official date for the filing of nominations shortly."