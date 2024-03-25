She urged the NPP administration under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to prioritize economic stabilization, cease borrowing, eradicate corruption and inflation, and refrain from spreading misinformation.
Fix the economy and stop borrowing — Bawah Mogtari tells NPP
Addressing the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a legal practitioner and special aide to former President John Mahama, has called for an end to the dissemination of false information regarding the NDC's flagbearer.
Responding to a purportedly fabricated letter attributed to Mahama, Mogtari criticized the NPP's lack of substantial discourse for Ghanaians, suggesting that citizens are being compelled to endure the government's dismal performance silently.
She pointed out the government's tendency to resort to disinformation, misinformation, and propaganda when faced with shortcomings.
