ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Fix the economy and stop borrowing — Bawah Mogtari tells NPP

Emmanuel Tornyi

Addressing the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a legal practitioner and special aide to former President John Mahama, has called for an end to the dissemination of false information regarding the NDC's flagbearer.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari
Joyce Bawa Mogtari

She urged the NPP administration under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to prioritize economic stabilization, cease borrowing, eradicate corruption and inflation, and refrain from spreading misinformation.

Recommended articles

Responding to a purportedly fabricated letter attributed to Mahama, Mogtari criticized the NPP's lack of substantial discourse for Ghanaians, suggesting that citizens are being compelled to endure the government's dismal performance silently.

Nana Addo with Mahamudu Bawumia
Nana Addo with Mahamudu Bawumia Pulse Ghana

She pointed out the government's tendency to resort to disinformation, misinformation, and propaganda when faced with shortcomings.

ADVERTISEMENT
Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sammy Gyamfi

NDC condemns ineptitude and corruption in NPP govt's handling of African Games

Okada riders

I'll legalise 'Okada' business and introduce electric motorbikes — Mahama

Parliament of Ghana

MPs raise concerns over conditions of service

Electoral Comissioner Jean Mensah and Bossman Asare

All of our BVDs are accounted for, only 5 laptops are missing — EC to NDC MPs