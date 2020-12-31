The petition details “serious violations of the 1992 Constitution by the Electoral Commission and its Chairperson and Returning Officer for the Presidential Election, Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa in the conduct of their constitutional and legal responsibilities.”

Among other things, Mr Mahama is on the grounds that “the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”

He is, hence, calling on the Supreme Court to order the EC to conduct a second election between him (Mr Mahama) and President Akufo-Addo as candidate.

Read full document below:

