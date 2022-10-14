Ghana needs Trump-like Kennedy Agyapong as president in 2024 – Appietus

Based on this, he said Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, fits the bill.

Speaking on the Class Morning Show on Class 91.3FM on Friday, 14 October 2022, Appiatus told show host Kofi Oppong Asamoah that “someone like Mahama, I dey feel am waa, I won’t lie, I really like Mahama, he doesn’t know but I like him. I like the way he is.

“During his time, [as president], people were attacking this man and even when he got angry, the way he talked: ‘you’ve not been a president before’ (Appiatus said in a soft voice to mimic Mahama), he’s just a gentleman, I think he’s so gentle that it’s a problem, I feel that where Ghana has gotten to, we don’t need gentle people again.”

He noted that “when Kennedy Agyapong said he wanted to stand, (contest as president), ‘I said this man should come’; we need a ‘Trump’ to come and stir up things because where we’ve reached, we need a president that can fight with someone on social media, so I wish Kennedy Agyapong will be president in 2024 because Mahama is too gentle; when he talks, we won’t listen…”

Relatedly, Kwame APlus recently predicted that Kennedy Agyapong would win the flagbearership race of the NPP.

In a post on social media, APlus said Agyapong is not afraid to criticize his party when the need arises and that will resonate with the electorates.

He was responding to the NPP’s claim that an attack on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at a concert in Accra over the weekend was orchestrated by members of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC.