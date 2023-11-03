Ghanaians made a mistake by voting for Akufo-Addo and NPP – Kofi Amoabeng

He said this among other things in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3.

In his view, Ghanaians voted for the NPP government to represent them in running the affairs of the state, so everything the government does, whether good or bad, the citizenry must take responsibility for it.

He recalled how the UT Band and others were collapsed by the incumbent government in what it claimed was a banking sector cleanup.

“Restructuring the banking sector to protect the savings of 4.6million depositors and strengthening the financial sector. So far, government has spent over 25 billion since 2018 to clean up the financial sector,” Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta told journalists on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

But Amoabeng said the so-called banking sector cleanup was economically unwise, adding the government should have given the money spent on the exercise to the struggling banks to revive them.

He described the initiative as politically motivated, a development he said does not augur well for the country.