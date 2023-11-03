According to the ex-military captain, Ghanaians must take responsibility for the economic mismanagement and hardship that they are experiencing because they voted for the current government.
Ghanaians made a mistake by voting for Akufo-Addo and NPP – Kofi Amoabeng
Former Chief Executive Officer of the defunct UT Bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng has asserted that Ghanaians made a big mistake by voting the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party government into power.
He said this among other things in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3.
In his view, Ghanaians voted for the NPP government to represent them in running the affairs of the state, so everything the government does, whether good or bad, the citizenry must take responsibility for it.
He recalled how the UT Band and others were collapsed by the incumbent government in what it claimed was a banking sector cleanup.
“Restructuring the banking sector to protect the savings of 4.6million depositors and strengthening the financial sector. So far, government has spent over 25 billion since 2018 to clean up the financial sector,” Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta told journalists on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
But Amoabeng said the so-called banking sector cleanup was economically unwise, adding the government should have given the money spent on the exercise to the struggling banks to revive them.
He described the initiative as politically motivated, a development he said does not augur well for the country.
UT Bank, formerly known as UT Bank Ghana Limited, operated as a commercial bank in Ghana. However, the Bank of Ghana revoked its license in 2017 because of a significant impairment of its capital, and GCB Bank assumed control of the once-popular financial institution.
