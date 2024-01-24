According to him, Ghana witnessed economic highs driven by resource exports and cocoa production, but subsequent downturns resulted from mismanagement, external shocks, and corruption.
Ghana's democracy threatened by corruption — Julius Malema
Julius Malema, the leader of South Africa's opposition, expressed deep concern about corruption jeopardizing Ghana's democracy during the Arise Ghana event in Accra.
Recommended articles
IMF-imposed structural adjustment programs heightened market liberalization, diminished state control, and encouraged privatization, Malema added.
He said these shifts had a disproportionate impact on the poor, causing job losses in the public sector and escalating food prices through agricultural market liberalization.
Additionally, he said social spending on education and healthcare faced cuts, contributing to an increase in income inequality.
Malema emphasized the impact of corruption on democratic principles, noting its role in forcing Ghana to seek multiple bailouts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
He warned that this compromises Ghana's autonomy, stressing that corruption undermines the essence of a sovereign state.
Malema advocated passionately for a system where mining-generated wealth directly benefits the Ghanaian people, highlighting the current denial of rightful benefits from abundant mineral resources.
He issued a stern warning about the future consequences of corruption, emphasizing that embezzlement from public coffers ultimately steals from the youth's future, burdening them with accumulating debt.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh