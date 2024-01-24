Ghana's democracy threatened by corruption — Julius Malema

IMF-imposed structural adjustment programs heightened market liberalization, diminished state control, and encouraged privatization, Malema added.

He said these shifts had a disproportionate impact on the poor, causing job losses in the public sector and escalating food prices through agricultural market liberalization.

Additionally, he said social spending on education and healthcare faced cuts, contributing to an increase in income inequality.

Malema emphasized the impact of corruption on democratic principles, noting its role in forcing Ghana to seek multiple bailouts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He warned that this compromises Ghana's autonomy, stressing that corruption undermines the essence of a sovereign state.

Malema advocated passionately for a system where mining-generated wealth directly benefits the Ghanaian people, highlighting the current denial of rightful benefits from abundant mineral resources.