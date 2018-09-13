Pulse.com.gh logo
Gov’t cannot fulfil all promises by 2020 – Deputy Minister admits


The deputy Minister of Tourism said some of the promises made by the party during the campaigning period didn't have timelines and therefore cannot be completed within four years.

  • Published:
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government cannot fulfil all of its campaign promises by 2020, the deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Ziblim Iddi has stated.

According to him, some of the promises made by the party during the campaigning period didn’t have timelines and therefore cannot be completed within four years.

READ ALSO:  Showdown: Mahama will be no match for Nana Addo in 2020 - Hackman explains

His comments come after concerns were raised over whether the NPP will be able to fulfil its promise of building a theatres for all 10 regions in the country.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Ziblim Iddi

 

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, Mr. Iddi said some of the manifesto promises made by the party are not time bound and will therefore be completed when President Akufo-Addo is given another term in office.

“If you go to the manifesto, we didn’t put timelines on this. If by 2020 we are not able to do all 10, Ghanaian should be rest assured that if given the second chance and I know they will give us the second chance, this President will complete it,” the deputy Minister said, insisting he is only being “realistic”.

“To be realistic, we are not at a point where I can say that in this four years, the first term of this President we will be able to do that and I am just being realistic about it but in the end this President [Akufo-Addo] will likely be given an 8-year mandate by the people of Ghana,” he added.

Mr. Iddi recently became an object of public scrutiny when he indicated that the NPP did not promise to build new structures during its campaigning towards the 2016 elections.

READ ALSO:  Hards Times: Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones in protest of poor treatment

The deputy Minister was strongly criticised after stating in a previous interview that the NPP promised to “pursue the construction [of theatres], we didn’t say we are going to build new theatres in all 10 regions”.

He has, however, now admitted that it will be difficult for the Nana Addo government to fulfil all promises by the end of 2020.

