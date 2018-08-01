Pulse.com.gh logo
Govt doesn’t owe Mahama ex-gratia – Oppong Nkrumah


There were widespread reports in the media that government has refused to pay the ex-president his salary, despite he being an Article 71 holder.

Deputy Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has refuted claims that government owes former president John Dramani Mahama, with regards to his wages and other gratuities.

READ ALSO: Ex-Gratia: No salary from government, my wife taking care of me- Mahama

This was after Mahama’s spokesperson Joyce Bawah Mogtari said in an interview that the former president was relying on his wife to run his home.

John Mahama play

John Mahama

 

However, responding to the claims, Oppong Nkrumah said the information put out by Mrs. Mogtari was false.

According to him, government doesn’t owe Mahama any salary arrears, contrary to the reports making rounds.

He said as of July 18, the government had settled all payments owed former President Mahama.

“As far as I know, he has been paid his ex gratia, he has been paid all arrears of his salary. He has been paid fully for this year 2018. Even as of July 18, his payments had gone through so we do not have issues with that.

“Nobody is going to stay in politics forever so you want to treat everybody in the manner that is befitting and it is not in the interest of the current administration to treat him in an untoward way,” the deputy Information Minister added.

READ ALSO: Joyce Mogtari Bawa: Kweku Baako slams Mahama's aide over salary brouhaha

Article 71 office holders include the President, the Vice-President, the Speaker of Parliament, the Chief Justice and Justices of the Supreme Court.

It also includes Members of Parliament (MPs), Ministers of State, political appointees and public servants who enjoy special constitutional privileges.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

