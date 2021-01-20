The appointments, which are mainly at the seat of the Presidency has set the ball rolling for the nomination of ministerial appointees.

There has been a lot of speculations in the media on which members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be included in President Akufo-Addo's new administration.

In a recent interview, the head of communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin stated that the Nana Akufo-Addo will exclude lawmakers who lost their seats in the last elections.

This means that, there will be quite a number of new and young lawmakers that are likely to be appointed ministers by the President.

We, at Pulse Ghana, therefore, took a look at 5 of these young lawmakers likely to get appointments.

1 . Francis Asenso Boakye: The former Deputy Chief of Staff won the Bantama seat convincingly for the NPP in the December 7 polls.

Deputy Chief of Staff Asenso-Boakye

Described as staunch loyalist of the President, political pundits are predicting that Mr. Boakye will be sure bet on the appointments list.

2 . Farouk Aliu Mahama: The son of former Vice President, Aliu Mahama is one of the young politicians on the rise in Ghana.

The Yendi MP set a record in the December 7 polls by winning with a wide margin for a first time contender.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama

He is expected to be rewarded for this feat with a ministerial appointment to serve in the second term of the president.

3 . Abu Jinapor: Also a former Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu stunned the NDC MP, Adam Mutawakilu to win the Damongo seat in December.

Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor,

According to reports, Mr. Jinapor is likely to be the next Minister of Land and Natural Resources.

4 . Dakoa Newman: Daughter of the late Head of Research at the Jubilee House Victor Newman, Dakoa retained the Okakoi South seat for the NPP in the last elections.

Dakoa Newman, MP for Okaikwei South

As a former employee at the office of the First Lady, it is believed that she will be tapped for an appointment in the new administration.

5 . Sheila Bartels: The Ablekuma North MP is one of the new faces of the ruling NPP that took the 2020 general elections by storm.

Sheila Bartels, MP

Due to the gender balance that is expected to characterize the ministerial appointments, political pundits believe she will have a role to paly President Akufo-Addo's new administration.