I don’t think Alan Kyeremanteng is a strong candidate – Nyaho-Tamakloe

Speaking in an interview on Metro TV, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said the Minister also hasn’t helped his cause by not resigning from the Akufo-Addo government.

According to him, Kyerematen, who has been contesting for the flagbearership race since 2008, has not been able to take certain bold decisions based on his principles.

"Alan I expected to have resigned in principle some time ago and if he had done that, I, Nyaho, would have followed him to any place but he didn’t have the courage. If Alan had done that, he would have path a way for his political future."

"There are a lot of infractions, and he knows it. I would have taken the opportunity and resigned. I saw Alan as a principle person, because people who have principles, their integrity is on the line and if you have to be a leader, that is the key point," he lamented.

In an earlier interview, Managing Editor of the Insight, Kwesi Pratt Jr. advised the NPP against pairing Alan Kyeremanteng and the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 elections.

Pulse Ghana

He said such a ticket for the presidential elections won’t work.

Speaking on Accra based Metro TV, Mr. Pratt said Alan has been tipped to win the flagbearer race of the NPP therefore he doesn’t how Dr. Bawumia can join him.

"We are talking about permutations and so on. At a time when the Alan campaign is reinvigorated and actually believes it is winning the primaries and at a time when most of the scientific surveys I have seen points to an Alan victory.