I have experience in campaigning and winning elections against Mahama — Bawumia

He said he has beaten former president John Mahama twice and knows how to beat him in the 2024 elections to ensure the party 'break the 8'.

"As we go for the presidential primaries. We need someone who can help us retain. We need a selfless leader to lead the party and not a richer man. We need someone who has humility. We need someone who has a track record. We need someone who has the temperament. We need someone who has innovative ideas and has tolerance for everyone," Bawumia said.

"If you look at all of us the ten aspirants, I have the political experience in campaigning and winning elections against John Mahama.

"I have beaten him twice already and I know how to defeat him again in the 2024 elections," he stated.

Dr. Bawumia is seeking to be the next flagbearer of the party for the 2024 polls.

The NPP stalwarts contesting the flagbearer are the former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh; former Railways and Development Minister, Joe Ghartey and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.