I have regretted supporting Akufo-Addo as NPP’s flagbearer – Abronye DC

Evans Annang

The Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC has disclosed that he has regretted ever supporting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said his tacit support of President as flagbearer of the NPP from 2008 has paid no dividends.

Speaking in an interview on Hot FM in Accra, the outspoken Abronye said some of them who supported the President in early days as flagbearer have not gotten anything from his administration.

Speaking on ‘Dwene Ho Biom’ – a political talk show hosted by Agya Wusu on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, Abronye DC, who was answering a question in line with whether he would endorse any of the aforementioned into becoming the next flagbearer as he did for Akufo-Addo, stated that he will never make such a mistake again.

According to Abronye, he feels betrayed because some people in the Party who rained insults on him for supporting Akufo-Addo as the flagbearer are now manning flamboyant positions in his government at his expense.

He explained that even though Akufo-Addo has done tremendously well as a President, he regrets supporting him in becoming the flagbearer of the party.

Upon persuasion to reveal whether he would endorse Dr. Bawumia, Alan Kyeremanten or Kennedy Agyepong to become the flagbearer for the 2024 election if he is asked by President Akufo-Addo, the outspoken NPP communicator without mincing words said,” I will spit in the face of anyone who would force or ask me to endorse anyone”.

Abronye recently accused former President John Mahama of receiving over GHS14 million in ex-gratia.

But in a statement by the Office of the Former President, it called on Ghanaians to disregard Abronye and his accusations.

A statement issued by Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to John Mahama on Monday, September 5, 2022, in response to allegations by the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC said Mahama did not take such an amount in 2013 or at any other time in his 25-year-old "distinguished" public service.

Abronye DC had alleged that Mahama took home the "fattest" ex gratia of GH¢14 million in 2013.

