I’ll be shocked if Asiedu Nketiah is elected as NDC Chairman - Ben Ephson

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Thursday (15 December), Ephson said, “…The mood and the level of voting in the women and youth elections send a signal; how do you change a team that has done so well between 2016 and 2020? In 2016, Mahama lost the election by about one million votes. In 2020, he lost by about five hundred and fourteen thousand…and if the trend of voting in the women and youth election is an indicator, I will be very surprised if Asiedu Nketiah wins.

He added, “And the audio of Asiedu Nketiah has done him no good. It has only put him out as somebody you will sacrifice the party’s overall benefit for his own personal and selfish gain.

Meanwhile, a former deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has said the current general secretary of the largest opposition party in Ghana has outlived his usefulness.

Anyidoho said a win for his former boss will be detrimental to the National Democratic Congress.

“I have said it, if NDC delegates make a mistake and for any reason Asiedu Nketiah becomes chairman of NDC, let’s forget about 2024 elections. We won’t win,” Anyidoho said.

“The revolution has already started in Cape Coast, and I am telling you that one person who is leaving office is Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; he has outlived his usefulness and he will leave office.”

“In Cape Coast some people took money, but I thank the women and youth within our rank and file for still holding fast to their beliefs and acting accordingly,” Anyidoho said.