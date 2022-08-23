Speaking on his working tour in the Upper West Region, the President said although things are currently difficult, he will make sure NPP retains power.

He said once a flagbearer emerges out of the contest for the position fairly and transparently, NPP will be able to unite and triumph over the National Democratic Congress in the 2024 elections.

“Let’s create the conditions for a fair, transparent process. One that will enable us after the competition to unite. We want out of that process somebody who will come who will have the capacity to unite our party and put it in a position to confront the traditional opponent National Democratic Congress and beat the National Democratic Congress in December 2024. Mine is to do whatever I can do to assist the new leadership of the party,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He added that the current economic crunch confronting the country has made the opposition NDC jubilate suggesting that they were very confident in winning the 2024 elections.

But the president has asked the NDC to hesitate in celebrating because he has defied their assertion that he can never be president and won the presidential bid twice in 2016 and 2020.

“I know that there are people especially the National Democratic Congress who have begun to celebrate already because of the difficulties of the country.

“One swallow does not make a summer. Tell them. They shouldn’t hesitate. They have been writing me off all my political career. I could never make it. I couldn’t win. I have won twice and I am going to win again for the party in December 2024,” he stated.