He said he expected to win the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) incumbent MP, Nii Lante Vanderpuije.

In a statement shared with the media, Nii Lante Bannerman indicated that he will still work in the community to affect the lives of the people.

“For all those whose cares have been our concern, this political campaign might have come to an end but the work goes on, the cause endures, the hope still lives, and the ideals that drive us shall never die,” he added in his statement.

Nii Lante Vanderpuije had 41,446 votes out of the total ballots cast while Nii Lante Bannerman trailed behind with 34,887 votes.

It has been an exhilarating campaign period for me and the NPP, and we have savoured every moment of it.

Let me first thank GOD for how far HE has brought the NPP and I in the Odododiodoo Constituency. I also wish to thank our Council of Elders and Patrons, Constituency Executives, Zonal Coordinators, Polling Station Executives and the good people of Odododiodoo that supported my candidacy for Member of Parliament.

Akufo-Addo, Nii Lante Bannerman

I thank you for the prayers that have lifted my spirits, the countless acts of courage, generosity, and grace that I have experienced during this campaign.

Although I am disappointed with the outcome, I will continue my commitment to public service by helping others and fighting for the ideals and principles that will make our dear Odododiodioo a better place to live in.

It is also my prayer that the good LORD would grant eternal rest to those who have lost their lives for this cause and to the injured, a speedy recovery.

I hope that the perpetrators behind the heinous attacks the led to the deaths and injuries would be made to face the full rigours of the law.

God bless you and may HE continue to bless our dear Odododiodioo.

Thank you!