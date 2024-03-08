I'm prepared to partner with Mahama in serving Ghana - Naana Opoku-Agyemang

"Today, I received the news of my confirmed selection as the Running Mate to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer and Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and incoming President of the Republic of Ghana with profound humility and great honour.

“It is worthy of note that this is the second time former President John Mahama has nominated me as his Running Mate. I express my eternal gratitude to him. By this choice, our Flagbearer has demonstrated remarkable consistency, an unwavering commitment to inclusivity and innovation, and an inspirational belief in the Ghanaian woman,” Prof Opoku-Agyemang remarked in her statement. She highlighted Mahama's consistent commitment to inclusivity and innovation, expressing gratitude for being nominated as his running mate for the second time.

The nomination of Prof Opoku-Agyemang was announced by the National Executive Committee (NEC) and Council of Elders of the NDC during a meeting held on Thursday, March 7. Fifi Fiavi Kwettey, the General Secretary of the NDC, emphasized that her selection underscores the party's dedication to promoting inclusivity, diversity, and the empowerment of women in leadership roles.

In her acceptance speech, Prof Opoku-Agyemang expressed optimism about Mahama's ability to provide visionary and inclusive leadership that Ghana urgently needs. She pledged her commitment to the noble task ahead and reiterated the NDC's unwavering determination to work hard to build a brighter future for the country.