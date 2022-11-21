It will be suicidal to sack Ken Ofori-Atta — Mark Assibey Yeboah

Ken Ofori-Atta, the embattled Finance Minister is currently facing the eight-member ad hoc committee set up to probe the censure motion against him.

Dr. Mark Assibey speaking on the development said Ken Ofori-Atta should not be sacked from office.

He has appealed to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmakers to support the 2023 budget statement and economic policy of the government, debate, and approve it.

In an interview on Accra-based Oman FM, he said "It will be suicidal for the minister to be taken off at this crucial hour."

"To what end, what will it profit us? Even if a new minister is nominated today, it will not take this short period to vet and swear that person into office. That person is likely to be sworn into office in 2023. The deputy ministers can also not perform the function of the substantive minister, Parliament can even decide not to hear a deputy minister," he added.

Also, Kwadwo Mpiani, a former Chief of Staff under President John Agyekum Kufour called for the dismissal of Ofori-Atta.

