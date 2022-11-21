RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

It will be suicidal to sack Ken Ofori-Atta — Mark Assibey Yeboah

Emmanuel Tornyi

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the New Juaben South constituency in the Eastern Region, Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah, has said it will be "suicidal" to remove Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta from office.

Mark Assibey-Yeboah and Ken Ofori-Atta
Mark Assibey-Yeboah and Ken Ofori-Atta

Ghana's economy keeps on in limbo whiles market women and traders demonstrate and protest economic hardship due to the depreciation of the cedi to the dollar since the country’s economy is import-driven.

Recommended articles

Ken Ofori-Atta, the embattled Finance Minister is currently facing the eight-member ad hoc committee set up to probe the censure motion against him.

Dr. Mark Assibey speaking on the development said Ken Ofori-Atta should not be sacked from office.

Mark Assibey-Yeboah
Mark Assibey-Yeboah Pulse Ghana

He has appealed to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmakers to support the 2023 budget statement and economic policy of the government, debate, and approve it.

In an interview on Accra-based Oman FM, he said "It will be suicidal for the minister to be taken off at this crucial hour."

"To what end, what will it profit us? Even if a new minister is nominated today, it will not take this short period to vet and swear that person into office. That person is likely to be sworn into office in 2023. The deputy ministers can also not perform the function of the substantive minister, Parliament can even decide not to hear a deputy minister," he added.

Also, Kwadwo Mpiani, a former Chief of Staff under President John Agyekum Kufour called for the dismissal of Ofori-Atta.

Ken Ofori-Atta Finance Minister
Ken Ofori-Atta Finance Minister Pulse Ghana

He cited Ofori-Atta's 'no – no' stance on the government seeking help from the International Monetary Fund, (IMF) and a general economic decline, as his reasons.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

NDC flag

Here are all the winners and losers in the NDC regional elections

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Who do you think you are? - Majority Leader slams Gabby Otchere-Darko

Lawyer-Evans-Amankwah-NDC1

I spent over GH¢1million but lost the election – NDC lawyer reveals, says no regret

Ken Ofori-Atta

Ghana’s debt shot up from GH¢120bn to GH¢450bn in the last 6 years