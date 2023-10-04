It will be tough for NPP to win power in 2024 – Afriyie Akoto

According to the former Minister for Agriculture, morale among the core supporters of the NPP is very low and it might cost the party the elections.

“It is clear to me that morale is very low. The expectation of our activists around the country for a better life has not been realized so the NPP is not in a good place to contest to retain power next year,” he said.

He made this remark to the media in Kumasi where he is touring ahead of the November 4 delegates conference.

According to him, the issue of not realizing promises in the party should be taken seriously and addressed, adding that “anybody who aspires to bear the flag of the NPP, that should be the priority.”

He contended that he is the perfect candidate to see these problems he mentioned addressed.

He therefore appealed to the delegates to make their vote count in the November 4 conference by electing him to lead the party since the welfare and prosperity of the NPP are linked to him.

“I have a very clear understanding of the problems on the ground because I have been a Member of Parliament in Kwadaso here in Kumasi so I understand the concerns expressed by activists on the ground.”

The former Agric Minister is part of four politicians who will lock horns on November 4, 2023, in the NPP presidential primary.