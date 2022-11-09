It's fake — Kufuor denies forfeiting 6-months salary

A statement signed by a special aide to the former president, Dr. Kwabena Osei Adubofour, said: "The attention of the office of former President John Kufuor has been drawn to a fake reportage on social media and in some sections of the traditional media to the effect that President Kufuor has written to the Chief of Staff at the Presidency to request that six months of his salary should be forfeited to the state.

Pulse Ghana

"This office wants to emphatically state that the reportage is fake, and should be treated with the contempt that it deserves."

It added: "We are at a loss as to the object of such reportage and call for rational reflection on the use of the present avenues of communication that the digital age affords all of us.