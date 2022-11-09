RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

It's fake — Kufuor denies forfeiting 6-months salary

Emmanuel Tornyi

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has denied social media reports suggesting that he has forfeited six months of his salary to the State.

John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor
John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor

In a statement, Kufuor described the reports as fake news and called on the public to completely disregard them.

Recommended articles

A statement signed by a special aide to the former president, Dr. Kwabena Osei Adubofour, said: "The attention of the office of former President John Kufuor has been drawn to a fake reportage on social media and in some sections of the traditional media to the effect that President Kufuor has written to the Chief of Staff at the Presidency to request that six months of his salary should be forfeited to the state.

John Agyekum Kufuor
John Agyekum Kufuor Pulse Ghana

"This office wants to emphatically state that the reportage is fake, and should be treated with the contempt that it deserves."

It added: "We are at a loss as to the object of such reportage and call for rational reflection on the use of the present avenues of communication that the digital age affords all of us.

"A communication emanating from our office will never get the former President’s last name of Kufuor wrongly spelled. The office of former President Kufuor, therefore, urges the general public to utterly disregard this mischievous piece."

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Osei Kyei Mensa-Bonsu and Ken Ofori-Atta

We all support Ofori-Atta's sacking — Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Kofi Bentil

#KuMePreko Demo: Address citizen's concerns and look beyond the numbers – Kofi Bentil to government

Director of Elections of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

NDC better managers of Ghana's economy than NPP – Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Ade Coker, Greater Accra regional Chairman of NDC

You've run out of ideas to lead NDC — Ade Coker told