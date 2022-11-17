It's time Nana Addo listens to Ghanaians and sack Ofori-Atta — Inusah Fuseini

In a recent press conference, New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in parliament demanded the minister's dismissal, claiming that doing so would help restore confidence in the Ghanaian economy.

About 98 NPP lawmakers have vowed to boycott the presentation of the budget if Ofori-Atta is not sacked immediately.

They threatened to boycott government business in parliament should the president fail to fulfill their demands.

According to the lawmaker for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, Ken Ofori-Atta's position in government has become untenable, hence the fresh demand for his resignation.

Speaking on JoyNews, Appiah-Kubi said "We've gone back to (our demand for the President to) sack him now, and therefore should the budget be presented under the stamp of the Finance Minister, we'll not participate because as far as we're concerned we're never going to do business with him.

"And if we're not going to do business with him, he does not participate in any process from the Presidency to the House. We will not participate in deliberations too."

Inusah Fuseini adding his voice to the calls of Ghanaians urged the President to listen and sack Ofori-Atta.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, he said the President has exhibited the highest form of impunity for failing to listen to calls of Ghanaians and Parliamentarians from his own party to dismiss the Finance Minister.