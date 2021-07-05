NDC invites #FixTheCountry campaigners to join 'march for justice' demo

The police in a letter signed by the Greater Accra Regional Commander, DCOP E. A. Sakyi stated: "The Accra Regional Police Command acknowledged receipt of your letter dated 30th June 2021 on the above subject matter ['A March For Justice' demonstration and street protest] and wish to inform you that restrictions imposed by the Executive Instrument (E.I) 395 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has still not been lifted."

But the police has withdrawn its earlier letter to the NDC and wrote to the leadership of the youth wing of the NDC on Friday, July 2, 2021, and invited them for a meeting.

George Opare Addo speaking on Accra-based Citi FM said the NDC will grant its platform to the #FixTheCountry campaigners to convey their message to the government.

He said "I have criticised clearly the decision of the government to prevent the #FixTheCountry movement from embarking on their constitutionally mandated right to demonstrate. I believe that with the police agreeing that they will be around to provide us security, it is time that they also look at the issues pertaining to the fix the country movement.

"But I am asking everybody, especially members of the Fix The Country movement to join hands with the NDC. We are fighting for almost the same thing. I will speak with their leadership and tell them where they can align with our views and opinions so that they come and then whatever they want to do they can use our platform to convey their message."

Meanwhile, the time for convergence for the protest is 6:00 am with Accra Mall as the converging point.

Protesters will, from there, march through the Liberation Road to Opeibea House through Aviation road through to the Lands Commission.

They will then proceed to the Flagstaff House through the Switchback road, use the Arko Adjei interchange through to Parliament House.