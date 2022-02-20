Mahama is behind all the attacks against me – Koku Anyidoho

"I believe that John Mahama is behind all the attacks against me because he has not been bold enough to come out and say to his boys that they should stop what they are doing," he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

"What is my mistake, what did I do wrong?" he asked.

Anyidoho who doubles as the Founder and Director of the Atta Mills Memorial Institute has been calling for an inquest into the death of the former President John Evans Atta Mills, a move, the NDC described as unnecessary.

Pulse Ghana

He stated that he was seen to be powerful during the administrato=ion of the late John Evans Atta Mills because "I was unashamedly loyal to Prof. Atta-Mills".