He said Mahama and some elements within the NDC are bent on doing all they can to bring him down.
Mahama is behind all the attacks against me – Koku Anyidoho
The former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has accused former President John Mahama of being the master brain behind the attacks on him by members of the party.
"I believe that John Mahama is behind all the attacks against me because he has not been bold enough to come out and say to his boys that they should stop what they are doing," he said on Accra-based Neat FM.
"What is my mistake, what did I do wrong?" he asked.
Anyidoho who doubles as the Founder and Director of the Atta Mills Memorial Institute has been calling for an inquest into the death of the former President John Evans Atta Mills, a move, the NDC described as unnecessary.
He stated that he was seen to be powerful during the administrato=ion of the late John Evans Atta Mills because "I was unashamedly loyal to Prof. Atta-Mills".
In a series of Tweets, Anyidoho said: "I love President Atta Mills, but I have a RIGHT to protect the Anyidoho Family name. The INQUEST is to save my PRECIOUS FAMILY NAME! The INQUEST has got nothing to do with any other FAMILY name."
