Mahama must go unopposed - NDC Tamale Central Chairman advocates

He referenced the 2020 Presidential results and insisted that a unanimous declaration of John Dramani Mahama will possibly save enough resources to wrestle power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Pulse Ghana

Chairman Umar Farouk in an interview described John Dramani Mahama as a time-tested and the most marketed politician in Ghana capable of winning the hearts of floating voters at the 2024 polls.

He implored all NDC constituency and regional executives to gather signatures and affirm John Dramani Mahama's candidacy.

Meanwhile, the NDC General Secretary, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah has given the assurance that all Presidential hopefuls will be given fair treatment before and during the flag bearer primary.