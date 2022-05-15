RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Mahama must go unopposed - NDC Tamale Central Chairman advocates

Tamale Central Constituency Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Issahaku Umar Farouk (Kanawu), Alias Chairman FK suggests that former President John Dramani Mahama should be declared the party’s 2024 Presidential candidate.

John Mahama
He says there is no need to waste resources to organize a primary to elect the next NDC Presidential candidate, arguing that John Dramani Mahama is the party’s surest bet.

He referenced the 2020 Presidential results and insisted that a unanimous declaration of John Dramani Mahama will possibly save enough resources to wrestle power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

NDC Tamale Central Chairman and John Mahama
Chairman Umar Farouk in an interview described John Dramani Mahama as a time-tested and the most marketed politician in Ghana capable of winning the hearts of floating voters at the 2024 polls.

He implored all NDC constituency and regional executives to gather signatures and affirm John Dramani Mahama's candidacy.

Meanwhile, the NDC General Secretary, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah has given the assurance that all Presidential hopefuls will be given fair treatment before and during the flag bearer primary.

Source: King Saha Abdullah, Contributor

