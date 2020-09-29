The Minority also demanded the A-G to publish the Reports as demanded by the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

"The Minority is particularly concerned that these delays may be deliberate for the primary purpose of avoiding further embarrassment to the Government," the Minority said at a press briefing addressed by the Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu.

He asked if the "delays are not intended to cover up malfeasance on the part of the government because this year is an election year."

He quoted Article 187 (5) of the Constitution which states: "The Auditor-General will, inside a half year after the finish of the quickly going before the monetary year to which of the records referenced in provision (2) of this article relates, present his report to Parliament and will in that report, cause to notice any inconsistencies in the records examined and to some other issue which as he would see it should be brought to the notification of Parliament."

READ MORE: GETFund saga: NPP's John Boadu attacks Auditor-General for being bias against politicians

He said "Despite the basics of the above arrangements of the Constitution and Act 586, the Auditor-General has neglected to submit and distribute his Reports, three (3) months to the furthest limit of the budgetary year.

"It is significant that the Auditor-General had recently consented to the above arrangements in regard to being fully informed regarding his Reports to Parliament.

"For example, the Reports of the Auditor-General for the 2018 Financial Year were submitted inside the legal time limit."

Haruna Iddrisu who doubles as the MP for Tamale South referred to Section 20 of the Audit Service Act, 200 (Act 586) which provides that: "The Auditor-General shall, within six months after the end of the immediately preceding financial year to which each of the accounts mentioned in this Part relates, submit his report to Parliament and shall, in the report, draw attention to any irregularities in the accounts audited and to any other matter which in his opinion ought to be brought to the notice of Parliament."

"It is the perspective on the Minority that the sudden and rash choice of the President, in guiding the Auditor-General to proceed on his aggregated leave was not planned to choke the A-G in causing to notice the numerous oddities executed by the government.

"The Minority Caucus is especially worried that these postponements might be intentional for the main role of keeping away from further shame to the Government. It is our expectation that the postponements are not planned to conceal misbehavior with respect to Government since this year is a political decision year.

"The Minority Caucus in Parliament in light of a legitimate concern for responsibility and straightforwardness approaches the Acting Auditor-General to do what is protected expected of him, as an issue of criticalness, submit to Parliament and hence distribute the Reports on the Audited Accounts of Government for the 2019 Financial Year as accommodated in the Constitution (Article 187 (5)) and the Audit Service Act, 2000 (Act 584)," he added.