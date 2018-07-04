Pulse.com.gh logo
My 275 buses are ready - Freddie Blay declares


  • Published:
Acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay has indicated that the 275 buses he promised for every constituency is ready.

Blay confirmed this ahead of the party's National Delegates Conference in Koforidua over the weekend.

He told 'kokrokoo' host Kwami Sefa Kayi that he's ready to serve the NPP and the nation, hence arranging for the procurement of the buses.

READ ALSO: I won't disclose the source of funding for 275 buses - Freddie Blay

Touching on the funding for the buses, Mr. Blay revealed that "financial institution is helping us. We’re taking a bank facility to do so. It’s self-paying . . . We do so for and for every constituency. It’s not about if they vote for me first before I do it. The buses are in the country as I talk to you, Kwami. They’re in the harbour . . ”

 

Upon delivering on his promise, Mr. Blay is calling on the party delegates to vote massively for him to become the National Chairman.

Blay will be competing against veteran Stephen Ntim for the Chairmanship position.

