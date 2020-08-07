According to him, Ghanaians to join hands to rescue the country.

He said State institutions that ought to be independent are being oppressed by the NPP administration led by Nana Addo.

In a Facebook post, Mahama said "This particular tragedy is in the destruction and politicization of our institutions. A judiciary that lacks impartiality, an oppressed Parliament, a pliant Electoral Commission, an Auditor General hounded out of office, a misused military, anti-corruption institutions in bondage, an intimidating media, and a terrifying moral society. These constitute the tragedy of the four years of Akufo-Addo's administration.

"He has set our democracy back twenty-eight (28) years. This is what makes it a patriotic duty for all patriotic Ghanaians to join hands to rescue our nation."

He also berated the government for abandoning projects started by his administration.

Below is the post by Mahama on Facebook:

The tragedy of the Akufo-Addo administration is not only the colossal debt it has saddled Ghanaians with. It is not only the huge fiscal deficit he has created even before #COVID19.

It is not only the hundreds of projects he has abandoned causing taxpayers money to go waste.

It is not only his poor infrastructure record.

This particular tragedy is in the destruction and politicization of our institutions. A judiciary that lacks impartiality, an oppressed Parliament, a pliant Electoral Commission, an Auditor General hounded out of office, a misused military, anti-corruption institutions in bondage, an intimidating media, and a terrifying moral society.

These constitute the tragedy of the four years of Akufo-Addo's administration.

He has set our democracy back twenty-eight (28) years. This is what makes it a patriotic duty for all patriotic Ghanaians to join hands to rescue our nation.

I, John Dramani Mahama, will restore dignity and independence to our state institutions. I will depoliticize our democratic institutions and make them work effectively and independently for all Ghanaians.

Ghanaians will respect the judiciary once again. Justice will be impartial and Ghanaians will be able to express themselves freely, once more, without fear of harassment or death.