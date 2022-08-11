Nana Addo reshuffling his ministers won't solve Ghana's problem — Kwadwo Mpiani

According to Nana Addo, there is no need for a reshuffle of his ministers because their output has been "considerable and that is what I look at".

In an interview with North Star radio in Tamale, the president said his appointees were meeting his expectations.

"If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call," Nana Addo added.

Speaking on calls for him to reshuffle his ministers, he opined that some of the calls are ill-motivated.

"The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilize the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs," he added.

The last ministerial reshuffle in the administration of Nana Addo was during his first term in August 2018.

Pulse Ghana

In an interview on JoyNews, Kwadwo Mpiani said "you want to reshuffle and why do you want to do that?"

"Is it because those who are in there are not doing their jobs well and therefore you want to change them or you want to do it for the sake of reshuffle?" he asked.

He cited a football game to buttress his point that "in football, the coach; selects his team, he watches them and as they play the football he decides who should be in and who should be out. If the coach believes that those who are in are doing well then it is left for the coach to allow them to stay in."