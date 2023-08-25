ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NDC announces new appointments to key party positions

Evans Effah

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has revealed a series of significant appointments to key positions within the party.

General Secretary of the NDC, Fiifi Kwetey
General Secretary of the NDC, Fiifi Kwetey

These appointments, aimed at strengthening the party's leadership and effectiveness, were officially announced in a press release signed by Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC's General Secretary.

Recommended articles

The NDC disclosed that these new appointments received unanimous approval during the party's National Executive Committee meeting convened on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Prominent Appointments:

  1. Vice Chairmen: The party has appointed three distinguished individuals to serve as Vice Chairmen: Professor Joshua Alabi, Dr. Samuel Sarpong, and Abdul Rauf Khalid. Their inclusion is expected to bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the party's leadership.
  2. Director of Elections/IT: Dr. Edward Omane Boamah has been entrusted with the critical role of Director of Elections and Information Technology. This position is pivotal in modern political campaigns, ensuring efficient and effective election strategies.
  3. Director of Legal Affairs: Godwin Kudzo Tameklo will now serve as the party's Director of Legal Affairs. His legal expertise will play a crucial role in navigating legal matters and upholding the party's interests.
  4. Inter-Party/CSO Relations: Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, the former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, has been appointed to lead the party's Inter-Party and Civil Society Organizations Relations. This role involves building collaborative relationships with other political parties and civil society groups.
ADVERTISEMENT

See the full appointments below;

NDC has announced new appointments to key positions in the party.
NDC has announced new appointments to key positions in the party. Pulse Ghana
NDC has announced new appointments to key positions in the party.
NDC has announced new appointments to key positions in the party. Pulse Ghana

These appointments come at a significant juncture in Ghanaian politics as the NDC seeks to position itself for the future. They reflect the party's commitment to inclusivity and the utilization of diverse talents within its ranks.

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, expressed confidence in the newly appointed members of the party's leadership. He stated that their skills and dedication would contribute to the NDC's ongoing efforts to connect with voters, strengthen its organizational structure, and build a more robust political presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

With these strategic appointments, the NDC is gearing up for the political landscape ahead, aiming to make a positive impact, as well as hoping to win the 2024 elections and further its mission in the Ghanaian political arena.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cecilia Abena Dapaah

Cecilia Dapaah responds to claims of tainted assets amid ongoing legal battle

Yaw Osafo-Marfo,

Is fighting corruption a church business? — Rev Opuni Frimpong asks Osafo Marfo

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vote for me because I've contributed to the transformation of Ghana — Bawumia

Francis Asenso-Boakye

A vote for Dr. Bawumia will show that the NPP is not an Akan party – Asenso-Boakye