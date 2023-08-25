NDC announces new appointments to key party positions

The NDC disclosed that these new appointments received unanimous approval during the party's National Executive Committee meeting convened on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Prominent Appointments:

Vice Chairmen: The party has appointed three distinguished individuals to serve as Vice Chairmen: Professor Joshua Alabi, Dr. Samuel Sarpong, and Abdul Rauf Khalid. Their inclusion is expected to bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the party's leadership. Director of Elections/IT: Dr. Edward Omane Boamah has been entrusted with the critical role of Director of Elections and Information Technology. This position is pivotal in modern political campaigns, ensuring efficient and effective election strategies. Director of Legal Affairs: Godwin Kudzo Tameklo will now serve as the party's Director of Legal Affairs. His legal expertise will play a crucial role in navigating legal matters and upholding the party's interests. Inter-Party/CSO Relations: Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, the former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, has been appointed to lead the party's Inter-Party and Civil Society Organizations Relations. This role involves building collaborative relationships with other political parties and civil society groups.

See the full appointments below;

These appointments come at a significant juncture in Ghanaian politics as the NDC seeks to position itself for the future. They reflect the party's commitment to inclusivity and the utilization of diverse talents within its ranks.

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, expressed confidence in the newly appointed members of the party's leadership. He stated that their skills and dedication would contribute to the NDC's ongoing efforts to connect with voters, strengthen its organizational structure, and build a more robust political presence.

