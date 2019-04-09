According to the NDC, the Short Commission's report presented to Nana Addo on March 15, 2019, must be made known to the public.

In a statement signed by the National Communication officer Sammy Gyamfi, it said "This is a blatant disregard for the principles of transparency and accountability that the President swore to uphold. In spite of the fact that the NDC boycotted the proceedings of the Commission, we believe that the Ayawaso West Wuogon issue is a matter of intense national and international interest and that the people of Ghana deserve to know the findings and recommendation of the Commission."

It added: the "President for some unknown reason, is sitting on the said report."

"What makes this demand imperative is the fact that till date, the perpetrators of the violence at the bye-election who were captured live on videos, are still free and walking the streets of Ghana. What is even more disturbing is that we still do not know the status of the police investigation into the said matter, despite assurances to the country," the statement said.