NDC condemns harassment and victimization of Dormaahene

Earlier, the Dormaahene appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to drop the criminal charges against James Gyakye Quayson.

James Gyakye Quayson is facing trial for perjury at the High Court in Accra.

The Dormaahene speaking at the Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, and Western North regional version of the Professor John Evans Atta Mills Commemorative Lecture in Sunyani on Saturday [July 1, 2023], the Dormaahene appealed for the A-G to drop the criminal charges against Quayson.

He insisted that it was needless for the Attorney General to continue the case after the chiefs and people of the Assin North constituency re-elected Quayson.

But the Dormaahene has been criticized for his prejudicial comments.

The NDC in a statement issued by General Secretary Fifi Kwetey accused the Judicial Council of harassing the Dormahene.

He said there is no gainsaying the fact that the harassment and victimization of the revered Dormaahene by the Judicial Council is being done on the expressed direction of President Akufo-Addo and his despotic NPP regime who are hellbent on having the Dormaahene punished over the harmless comment he made on the Gyakye Quayson matter.