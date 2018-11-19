Pulse.com.gh logo
Nana Addo now an agent clearing his 'corrupt' appointees - Mahama

According to Mahama, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has become a clearing house for clearing his appointees accused of corruption.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been christened a "Clearing Agent" for allegedly shielding corrupt appointees in his government.

According to former President John Mahama, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has become a clearing house for clearing his appointees accused of corruption.

Addressing delegates at the just ended 9th congress of the party at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra, Mahama said "Most appallingly, the President has become a clearing house for clearing his appointees of corruption. He has on several occasions cleared his Ministers and appointees when allegations of corruption have been made against them.

Speaking at the African Investment Forum 2018 in South Africa, Nana Addo said there has not been enough evidence to suggest his appointees are corrupt.

"So far investigations [involving his appointees] have not yielded any serious evidence," he said.

But Mahama described this claim as deceitful.

"Indeed it was a very low day for Ghana when the President peddled a falsehood on a panel on a recent African investment forum that all allegations made against people in his administration have been investigated and cleared by independent investigative bodies. That was an obvious untruth," he noted.

He stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has a better record of fighting corruption in government than the NPP adding that the party still abide by their motto of probity and accountability.

He said "In the fight against corruption, the NDC has a better record. In terms of regime accountability, the NPP has proven in government it is always reluctant to pursue their own despite the swelling stench of corruption around their administration. All Ghanaians have received so far is lip service in the fight against corruption."

