NDC has settled on a solid team of accomplished propagandists – Gabby

He said "Congratulations to the NDC and their new national officers! Asiedu Nketia is now the Chairman-General (apologies to Kwami!) What is clear is that Ghana's opposition party has settled on a solid team of accomplished propagandists in all departments. The strategy for 2024 is set."

After the polls, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, beat the incumbent Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo to become the new national chairman of the party.

General Mosquito as he is popularly called secured 65.17% of the votes to eliminate competition.

Fifi Kwetey won the general secretary slot with 4,543 votes beating Elvis Afriyie Ankrah (1,408) and Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor (2,595).

With the National Organiser contest, Joseph Yammin beat the incumbent Joshua Akamba and five others to win the slot with 3,730 votes.

Akamba polled 2,035 votes.

The rest had the following results: Henry Osei Akoto (158), Mahdi Mohammed Gibril (535), Sidii Abubakari (607), Soloman Yaw Nkansah (302) and Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon (1,173).

Sammy Gyamfi was retained as the party's national communications officer.

The party held contests to fill the national youth organiser and women's organiser roles last weekend.

George Opare Addo won the youth organiser slot with 533 votes beating his only contender Brogya Genfi who polled 508 votes.