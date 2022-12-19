Before the elections, Anyidoho campaigned heavily against Nketia on the basis that the party would lose the next elections with him as Chairman.
NDC polls: Asiedu Nketia has handed a victory baton to NPP – Koku Anyidoho
Koku Anyidoho, the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed disappointment over the victory of Johnson Asiedu Nketia popularly known as General Mosquito as the National Chairman of the party at the NDC's 10th delegates' congress over the weekend.
After the polls, Asiedu Nketia amassed a vote of 5,569 representing 65.1% of votes cast for the chairmanship slot ousting the incumbent chair, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo who polled 2,982 representing 33.81% of votes cast.
Reacting to Nketia's victory, Anyidoho in a series of tweets said "If anyone thinks I have wavered on my convictions; the victory of Asiedu-Nketiah has handed a victory baton to NPP."
"I am grateful to God that nobody understands my brand of politics. The victory of Mosquito spells doom for the dead goat," he added.
However, Nketia called for unity in the party and assured his willingness to work with all officers to wrestle power in the 2024 general elections.
He said his long-standing friendship with defeated chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo will not fall off regardless of party elections.
