NDC polls: Asiedu Nketia has handed a victory baton to NPP – Koku Anyidoho

After the polls, Asiedu Nketia amassed a vote of 5,569 representing 65.1% of votes cast for the chairmanship slot ousting the incumbent chair, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo who polled 2,982 representing 33.81% of votes cast.

Reacting to Nketia's victory, Anyidoho in a series of tweets said "If anyone thinks I have wavered on my convictions; the victory of Asiedu-Nketiah has handed a victory baton to NPP."

"I am grateful to God that nobody understands my brand of politics. The victory of Mosquito spells doom for the dead goat," he added.

However, Nketia called for unity in the party and assured his willingness to work with all officers to wrestle power in the 2024 general elections.