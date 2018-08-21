NDC to ‘punish’ aspirants who insult opponents

news

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has warned persons vying for national positions to refrain from insult or face disciplinary action.

According to him, the party will not condone any breach of regulations that govern its internal elections.

The NDC will hold its national elections in September, following the opening of nominations last month.

Mr. Nketia urged all aspirants to refrain from insults and character assassination during their respective campaigns.

He further stated that persons who violate these regulations will be subjected to disciplinary action.

“The campaign shall be conducted in a civil manner devoid of mudslinging, political vilification, insults, acrimony and rancor. All aspirants shall have equal and unfettered access to delegates. Camping of delegates is therefore not an acceptable practice,” the NDC General Secretary said.

“Anybody or aspirant who flouts these regulations shall be subject to disciplinary action in accordance with the constitution of the party.”