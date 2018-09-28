NDC vigilante group, the Hawks storms court; chase judge out

news

The incident of vigilante groups belonging to political parties will not end anytime soon as members of a group affiliated to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Hawks stormed the Brong Ahafo region Circuit court and allegedly chased the Judge who presided over an assault case.

According to reports, the vigilante group took the law into their own hands and chased out the judge who was presiding an assault case between one Sefa Kenneth of Hwidiem and Ahmed Usman who is known to be a close ally of the Member of Parliament of Asutifi South, Collins Dauda.

Reports by Adomonline stated that the NDC vigilante group chased the Regional police prosecutor and beat up the deputy regional youth organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Shadrach Abrefa Mensa, Mohammed Asoma and other members in the region.

They also threw stones onto the vehicle of the District Chief Executive of Hwidem.

The NDC vigilante group chased out the judge and police in the presence of the former Regional Minister, Kwadwo Nyamekye Marfo, Mohammed Seidu, Mohammed Kwaku Doku (former MCE of Goaso), the NDC Communications Director, NDC regional Organizer and Tano North and South Constituency Executives of the party.

The report added that about six Mahindra vehicles, four Toyota Hilux pickups, four buses and many salon cars had conveyed these people from across the region to Duayaw Nkwanta Circuit.