NDC vigilante group, the Hawks storms court; chase judge out


Security Concerns NDC vigilante group, the Hawks storms court; chase judge out

The NDC vigilante group also threw stones onto the vehicle of the District Chief Executive of Hwidem.

  • Published:
NDC vigilante group 'The Hawks' play

NDC vigilante group 'The Hawks'

The incident of vigilante groups belonging to political parties will not end anytime soon as members of a group affiliated to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Hawks stormed the Brong Ahafo region Circuit court and allegedly chased the Judge who presided over an assault case.

According to reports, the vigilante group took the law into their own hands and chased out the judge who was presiding an assault case between one Sefa Kenneth of Hwidiem and Ahmed Usman who is known to be a close ally of the Member of Parliament of Asutifi South, Collins Dauda.

Reports by Adomonline stated that the NDC vigilante group chased the Regional police prosecutor and beat up the deputy regional youth organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Shadrach Abrefa Mensa, Mohammed Asoma and other members in the region.

NDC vigilante group 'The Hawks' play

NDC vigilante group 'The Hawks'

READ MORE: NCCE condemns NDC over vigilante groups, 'The Hawks'

They also threw stones onto the vehicle of the District Chief Executive of Hwidem.

The NDC vigilante group chased out the judge and police in the presence of  the former Regional Minister, Kwadwo Nyamekye Marfo, Mohammed Seidu, Mohammed Kwaku Doku (former MCE of Goaso), the NDC Communications Director, NDC regional Organizer and Tano North and South Constituency Executives of the party.

READ MORE: Joseph Yamin reveals why NDC will use vigilante group in 2020

The report added that about six Mahindra vehicles, four Toyota Hilux pickups, four buses and many salon cars had conveyed these people from across the region to Duayaw Nkwanta Circuit.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

