He said this is due to the fact the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer is deceptive and corrupt.

Kofi Akpaloo made these comments while speaking to Accra based Kingdom FM.

“Just look at where he was driving this country to. God being so kind us, He rescued us and brought the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to power. So, if we’ve come out of that situation under Mahama, why do we have to go back? He [Mahama] is incompetent and his administration was characterized by incompetence”, he told the host Kwaku Dawuro.

Kofi Akpaloo, leader and founder of the LPG

“But you have to remember what happened at the time with incompetent economic management; you cannot describe it any other than incompetent economic management,” he added.

The firebrand politician warned that it would be suicidal for the country to even consider returning the NDC to power in 2020.