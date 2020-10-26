The NPP and the NDC clashed over the weekend when the two parties embarked on a peace walk in Jamestown in the Odododiodio constituency on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

A video which has gone viral on social media showed supporters of the NPP and the NDC throwing bottles as well as hauling stones and insults at each other.

It is unclear what sparked the supporters of the parties to engage in the violence.

The violence, reports stated started on the Atta Mills Highway at a popular junction known as 'One Way'.

It stated that over 20 persons have suffered varying degrees of injuries after an unknown gunman fired into NDC supporters.

Bannerman accuses

Bannerman speaking to the press demanded the immediate arrest of all the persons involved in the violence else he and his supporters would defend themselves.

NDC and NPP fight

He said "This violence in the constituency is explicitly orchestrated by the incumbent MP whose persona and character depict violence.

"I hereby call on the police, as a matter of urgency, to arrest these NDC thugs, failing which our people will be left with no other option than to defend ourselves."

Vanderpuye responds

The MP for the area, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye in response has rubbished the claims by Bannerman, describing him as a liar.

He stated that "What again do you expect? He’s a liar, he was born a liar, he has grown to become a liar and he will continue to lie all his life."

"He [Bannerman] is lying like any person in NPP. They lie from the head to the bottom, everyone amongst them lies.

"I, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, organised what happened yesterday? It's a shame," he added.

Watch the video below: