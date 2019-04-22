According to him, the Akufo-Addo government is not finished yet, adding that there is a lot more to be done.

Dr. Bawumia made the statement when he joined some NPP youth at Kwahu in the Eastern Region for a health walk and a mini-rally on Saturday.

He further slammed the National Democratic Congress (NDC), insisting the opposition’s stance on national matters has mostly depicted hypocrisy.

“We will leave no room for hypocrisy. We have not yet finished. There is more to be done but we don’t want to listen to those who tell us that free SHS is not good, teacher and nurses trainee allowance is not good, NABCO is not good. No! We are going to follow the vision of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” the Vice President said.

He also addressed comments by former President John Dramani Mahama which suggested government was overspending on the Free SHS policy to the detriment of other educational sectors.

According to him, the Nana Addo government is only interested in ensuring that every child has the chance to be educated.

“I hear somebody [former President Mahama] says we are spending so much on free SHS. Have you heard him? He said we are spending so much so we won’t have money for other things. Did you hear that?

“You who said free SHS was not possible. When you did not have free SHS under your government, you couldn’t pay teachers and nursing training allowance, you couldn’t pay National Health Insurance, is it free SHS which stopped you?

“I’m from the North. I benefitted from free education. It is good for the people of the north and it is good for the people of Ghana. It must be enjoyed by everybody,” Dr. Bawumia added.