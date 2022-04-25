NPP is unpopular currently but it will change towards the 2024 elections – Nana Akomea

However, he said the NPP is aware of this and will work diligently to change this unfavourable ratings ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to Accra based Citi TV, Nana Akomea said they have a considerable time to change things as a party and that is what they will do.

“Everyone in this country, including the NPP is well aware that if an election is held now, with the current circumstances, the NPP will not be the most popular party.”

“Fortunately for us, elections will not be held today. We have over 2 more years to go, which gives us more than enough time to remedy the current difficulties and get back into the good books of the majority of the voters. We are thus not worried about any such report,” he added.

London-based economic and political analyst, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) in a five-year forecast for Ghana tipped the NDC to win the next general elections.

Pulse Ghana

According to the EIU, it however expects the NDC to bring on board a new presidential candidate other than former President John Dramani Mahama.

“Our baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change.”

They believe this situation will tilt the balance in the NDC’s favour.

But from their findings, the international economic and political research consultancy group indicated that “John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again.”