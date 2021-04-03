NPP might lose power in 2024 - Kennedy Agyapong

“If you are a party and don’t take your footsoldiers seriously, it will take you to the opposition. I want to use this opportunity to soak to my party. Our footsoldiers cried throughout our first term. This should not happen again."

"We should put proper structures does and do things properly. If we continue to do things as we did in the first term, we will not see things well. I am not a prophet of doom but we have to do things differently,” Kennedy Agyapong exclusively told ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.