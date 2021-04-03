RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NPP might lose power in 2024 - Kennedy Agyapong

Evans Annang

The outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will likely lose power in the next elections.

He said the current happenings in the party doesn't bode well for the ambition of retaining power beyond 2024.

Mr. Agyapong cited the neglect of the grassroots as one of the main reason that will make the NPP lose to the National Democratic Congress if care is not taken.

The core mandate of the grassroots, he noted, is to communicate the achievements of the government and the party but without the needed resources, all these things would not be done.

“If you are a party and don’t take your footsoldiers seriously, it will take you to the opposition. I want to use this opportunity to soak to my party. Our footsoldiers cried throughout our first term. This should not happen again."

"We should put proper structures does and do things properly. If we continue to do things as we did in the first term, we will not see things well. I am not a prophet of doom but we have to do things differently,” Kennedy Agyapong exclusively told ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

Evans Annang Evans Annang

