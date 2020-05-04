According to reports, the incumbent MP wants his opponent, Okyere Baafi to step down from contesting him in the upcoming NPP primaries.

Groups and some persons have made appeals on behalf of Dr. Assibey-Yeboah to have Okyere Baafi step down for him.

But the MP aspirant, Okyere Baafi asserted that Dr. Mark Asibbey Yeboah must be voted out.

"Some of the people who have called could not give me any tangible reason not to contest the primaries," he said.

"If you advance this argument, then the best thing Parliament can do is to immediately pass a law for Dr. Assibey-Yeboah to be the MP for New Juaben South till he dies," he said in an interview on Accra-based Kasapa FM.

"How can anybody in this world tell me, Kofi Baafi that, look I have worked in the corporate world and gone through the ranks as an officer to a Senior Manager and now a Chief Executive Officer. I have contributed my quota to the development of this country. In politics, I have been the First Vice-Chairman, been a member of the manifesto sub-committee on Trade & Industry, and been the chairman of the Finance Committee of the National Youth Wing of the NPP. I was also a member of the Transition Team for both Education and Trade and Industry," he added.

Earlier, Okyere Baafi said the ordinary party people in the constituency are fed up with the MP adding that the constituents "see him to be so incompetent and inept, they see him to be so selfish, thinking about his own not the party and that is why we are going all out to win this election."