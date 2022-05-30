15 out of the 16 regions elected officials that will lead the party into the 2024 general elections.
NPP Regional Elections: Here are all the Chairmen to lead the party into the 2024 elections
The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) successfully organized its regional elections across the country over the weekend.
The NPP is seeking to make history in the Ghanaian political terrain by being the first political party to win more than two terms consecutively.
On Friday, May 27, 2022, elections took place in seven regions namely; Ahafo, Bono-East, Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East and Western North.
That of Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra, Oti, Volta, Upper West and Western also took place on Saturday, May 28.
Most of the incumbent Chairmen across the regions maintained their positions, but the Eastern Region, the incumbent chairman did not seek re-election and a new face emerged.
Out of the 12 who retained their positions, the Western Regional Chairman, Francis Ndede Siah, went unopposed.
Check out all the elected chairmen that will steer the affairs of the party in the regions for 2024 below.
Greater Accra Region
Divine Otoo Agorhom, the incumbent Regional Chairman emerged winner to secure re-election.
He beat his closest contender Alfred Boye by 6 votes.
Ashanti Region
Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, sailed through his re-election bid as Regional Chairman for the party.
He beat Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA) by over 100 votes to win for a 3rd term.
Ahafo Region
Kwabena Owusu Sekyere retained his position as the Chairman. Robert Sarfo-Mensah came in second with 43 votes.
Bono Region
Kwame Baffoe, widely known in political circles as Abronye DC was re-elected after garnering 173 votes to beat Konlaabig Rasheed.
Bono East Region
Thomas Adu Appiah lost his position as Chairman. Ibrahim Baba Bukari beat him with 151 votes.
Eastern Region
Jeffrey Konadu Addo won against Boateng Agyemang Kwadwo Albert by polling 424 votes.
North East Region
Fusheini Nurudeen retained his position as Chairman by defeating Akamara Bawa Henry.
Northern Region
Mohammed Adam Bantima Samba was re-elected as the Northern Regional Chairman.
Oti Region
Evans Yaw Dapaah retained his seat by defeating Kojo Agyei Ntim with 123 votes.
Savannah Region
Sulemana Iddrisu, was re-elected as the Savannah Regional Chairman of the party.
Upper East Region
The incumbent Regional Chairman Anthony Namoo, retained his position.
Upper West Region
The incumbent chairman, Mr. Sanbaye B Kangbere, popularly known as Chairman Heavy Weight defended his position after obtaining 130 votes, beating his only contender Alhaji Mahama Toiba who had 112 votes.
Western Region
Francis Ndede Siah went unopposed and got an overwhelming acclamation.
Western North
The incumbent Chairman, William Benjamin Assuah lost the election to Benjamin Armah.
Volta Region
The Volta Region voted to retain the incumbent chairman, Makafui Woanya.
