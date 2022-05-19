NPP will lose if elections are held today – Dep. Foreign Affairs Minister

He said this when he addressed NPP party members. Mr. Ampratwum-Sarpong indicated breaking the 8 mantra will not be an easy task.

“We said we are going to change destiny, we are going to change history. We want to break the eight (8). Today, this is in doubt, I will tell you honestly if there is an election today NPP will lose miserably. Red is red and black is black. I will say it and tell you as it is.

“I am on the ground, I know what is going on and hear what my constituents are saying and I know what they are saying out there in Accra, the middle class, lower class you name it. Today I’m talking about today’s matter. Today we have an uphill task, a big task,” the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister disclosed.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has told supporters of the New Patriotic Party last year in Kumasi at its National Delegates Conference that ‘breaking the 8’ will be difficult but a possibility if they work together.

Meanwhile, the National Council of the NPP announced guidelines for Polling Station, Constituency, Regional and National Executive elections for this year.